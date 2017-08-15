The final event of the PGA Tour season before the FedExCup Play Offs begin is this week, check out who we think will do well with these Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips
Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour has their final event before the FedEx Cup Play-offs begin with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
SW Kim won the event last season, but is among the notable absentees for this week as many of the big names take the week off following the USPGA Championship.
Favourites are Henrik Stenson (14/1) he is trying to push his way into the top 60 of the FedExCup rankings. While last week’s nearly man Kevin Kisner is also back on the tee and priced at 14/1.
The GM Tipster picked Justin Thomas to win last week and is having another solid season, check out how he has been doing at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Ryan Moore 4 points each way at 20/1 wit sportnation.bet – Not had his best season due to injury problems, but shot an excellent 69 in the final round last week to finish 13th and has won here back in 2009.
Danny Lee 2 points each way at 40/1 with sportnation.bet – The Kiwi has had four top 10s this season and started this event last year by shooting a 65 (shot 76 in the second round to miss the cut). I like him this wek because he is in danger of missing the Presidents Cup team – and he really upped his game at this point in the season two years ago to make the team, reckon he will do the same again.
Scott Brown 2 points each way at 66/1 with sportnation.bet – Had a 3rd place finish here back in 2015 and played very nicely last week to finish 13th at the USPGA Championship, could be a well he does well in.
Jason Kokrak 1 point each way at 100/1 with sportnation.bet – The big hitting American won the USPGA Championship long drive challenge last week and followed that up with a 33rd in the event proper. Has been showing glimmers of decent form for a while.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck.