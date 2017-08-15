The final event of the PGA Tour season before the FedExCup Play Offs begin is this week, check out who we think will do well with these Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour has their final event before the FedEx Cup Play-offs begin with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

SW Kim won the event last season, but is among the notable absentees for this week as many of the big names take the week off following the USPGA Championship.

Favourites are Henrik Stenson (14/1) he is trying to push his way into the top 60 of the FedExCup rankings. While last week’s nearly man Kevin Kisner is also back on the tee and priced at 14/1.

The GM Tipster picked Justin Thomas to win last week and is having another solid season, check out how he has been doing at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.