Xander Schauffele wins The Greenbrier Classic

Xander Schauffele birdied the final hole at the The Old White TPC to claim his first PGA Tour victory at The Greenbrier Classic and earn a place in The Open Championship.

Xander Schauffele closed with a three-under-par 67 at The Old White TPC to finish a single shot clear of Robert Streb.

The 23-year-old fired a superb shot into the final hole setting up a three-foot birdie putt which he converted to post a clubhouse total of 14-under-par. Both Robert Streb and Sebastian Munoz of Colombia had chances to match that number as they stood on the 17th green facing birdie putts. They heard the cheers from the 18th when Schauffele made his birdie and then both missed their chances on the penultimate hole.

Streb needed a birdie to tie on the par-3 last and Munoz was left requiring a hole-in-one to force a playoff. Neither were able to manage it and the title went to Schauffele. After finishing tied fifth in the U.S. Open, Schauffele is now a PGA Tour winner.

“The U.S. Open was a huge moment in my career,” Schauffele said. “It was one of the biggest stages, and for me to be calm and collected throughout the week and just kind of hang on and tie for fifth was huge for me mentally. It kind of gave me the confidence and allowed me to play to win this week.”

3 Talking points from The Greenbrier Classic

1 – This victory came in Schauffele’s 24th start on the PGA Tour. He began the week in 94th place on the FedEx Cup standings but is now up to 27th. He’s thinking of a place at The Tour Championship.

“Besides winning, obviously East Lake, and the FedExCup Playoffs are the main goal for most of the guys out here,” he said. “Everyone that knows me knows I’m a late bloomer, so to jump in the Top-30 in this fashion is something special for me.”

2 – Schauffele, Robert Streb, Sebastian Munoz and Jamie Lovemark earned spots in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. The leading four players not already exempt from the top-12 finishers qualified.

“I might have played one or two links courses ever, so it should be quite a different experience,” Munoz said. “I just hope it’s not as breezy as it always is, because I’m more of a high ball player, but it will be a great experience, so we’ll see.”

3 – 53-year-old Davis Love III was hoping to become the oldest ever winner on the PGA Tour but his bid came up just short. Love started the final day four strokes behind but he bogeyed the first two holes and was never a threat. He posted a 75 and tied for 29th at five-under.

The Greenbrier Classic

The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Jul 6-9

Purse: $7,100,000 Par: 70

1 Xander Schauffele (USA) 64 69 66 67 266 $1,278,000

2 Robert Streb (USA) 65 68 65 69 267 $766,800

T3 Jamie Lovemark (USA) 69 64 66 69 268 $411,800

T3 Sebastian Munoz (Col) 61 67 68 72 268 $411,800

T5 Russell Henley (USA) 68 64 68 69 269 $269,800

T5 Kelly Kraft (USA) 67 66 67 69 269 $269,800

T7 Ryan Blaum (USA) 68 67 71 64 270 $228,975

T7 Tony Finau (USA) 69 66 67 68 270 $228,975

T9 Chad Campbell (USA) 70 69 65 67 271 $177,500

T9 Alex Cejka (Ger) 66 71 70 64 271 $177,500

T9 J.B. Holmes (USA) 68 69 66 68 271 $177,500

T9 Danny Lee (NZ) 64 68 70 69 271 $177,500

T9 Nick Taylor (Can) 64 69 69 69 271 $177,500

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage