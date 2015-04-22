This week the PGA Tour are in New Orleans, take a look who the GM tipster has picked with these Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf Betting tips

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour travel to New Orleans this week and have three of the world’s top 10 in the field.

Last season Seung-Yul Noh won his first PGA Tour event, and he is priced at 66/1 to win this week, I would usually be interested was it not for his poor form this season.

As mentioned the three short-priced favourites come from the world’s top 10, Dustin Johnson (8/1), Jason Day (8/1) and Justin Rose (10/1) and you would expect at least one of these guys to be in contention on Sunday

This course is known for throwing up some unusual winners and many of those who have not won before.

As ever the £10 betting challenge with our bloggers DownThe18th continues – results so far are at the bottom of this post, or to read about how we both did last week check out their blog.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans olf betting tips advised bets

Brendan Steele – £2 each way at 35/1 – Hasn’t missed a cut this season, playing really solid golf and should properly contend at a tournament in the coming weeks.

Cameron Tringale – £1 each way at 45/1 – A missed cut last week stopped a good run of form. Has had three top 20s in his last four starts here, so could well bounce back with a good week.

Russell Knox – £1 each way 55/1 – We tipped him last week and he finished tied 18th and that was with an opening round of 75. Has also had good rounds here in the past.

Troy Merritt – £1 each way at 90/1 – Really surprised to see him this long, shot a 61 last Friday and led at 36 holes and 54 holes. Eventually finished 3rd and also had a 6th at the Valspar Championship a month ago.

All odds from Paddy Power, each way bets Top 6 places 1/4 odds

Current Standings after 14 weeks:

Golf Monthly

European Tour £-53.75

PGA Tour £58.50

Total £4.75

DownThe18th

European Tour £-38.70

PGA Tour £-69.38

Total £-108.08

Golf Monthly leads by £112.83