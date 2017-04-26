The GM Tipster is having another good season, check out who he thinks will do well with these Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips

Now for something completely different, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is usually a 72-hole strokeplay event as per the norm on the PGA Tour.

However this season the event is a pairs team event with players playing foursomes in rounds 1 and 3 and fourballs in round 2 and 4.

There are some superb teams with Jason Day and Rickie Fowler being the favourites at 6/1 while the ever-dangerous Ryder Cup pairing of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are well fancied at 13/2.

Last season the event was won by Brian Stuard, who this year is teamed up with Chris Stroud to try and triumph at the venue for a second year in a row.

Consistency and good scoring is going to be what is required to be victorious here, for what should be a really fun tournament to watch.

The Golf Monthly Tipster has had an incredible three winners in a row – check out all the details of his season so far on our Golf Betting Tips home page.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Keegan Bradley / Brendan Steele 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – These good friends have both had good seasons so far, Steele has three top 10s including a victory, while Bradley also has three top 10s.

Tony Finau / Daniel Summerhays 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – A dangerous partnership at these odds, Finau has had four top 10s this year, while Summerhays is not having a great season, but has had success here in the past.

Brooks Koepka / Chase Koepka 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The brothers are going to be gunning for this. Brooks finished 2nd last week and is now in the top 20 in the world. That alone makes them a worth a punt at these odds.

Patrick Rodgers / Cameron Tringale 1 point each way at 125/1with Bet On Brazil – With three top 10 finishes between them this season, plus Tringale was runner-up in the event in 2015. This pairing could do well, and are worth a shout at this price.