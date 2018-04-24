The Zurich Classic returns this week and there's a strong field assembled at TPC Louisiana

Zurich Classic Preview, TV Times

The PGA Tour is back in New Orleans for what promises to be a fun week at TPC Louisiana.

For the second year in a row, the Zurich Classic will be a doubles event and this year’s field is much stronger than last time out.

Patrick Reed makes his first start since winning the Green Jacket whilst Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood and Henrik Stenson are all playing. World number nine Brooks Koepka makes his first start since the Tournament of Champions after a wrist injury.

The format will see alternate shot on Thursday and Saturday and best ball on Friday and Sunday. FedEx Cup points and prizemoney are up for grabs and will be split between the pairings. There will be no world ranking points on offer.

The weekend will see players walk out on to the tee with music which is a first for the PGA Tour.

Last year, Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith beat Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown in a Monday playoff after a dramatic finale on Sunday as Kevin Kisner holed out for eagle to force the playoff.

There are some strong teams this week with three of the duos containing both men inside the world’s top 25, they are: Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar and Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Other pairings to watch out for our Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm and Wesley Bryan, Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer and Justin Thomas and Bud Cauley.