The European Tour are in Morocco this week, check out who will think will win with our Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips

Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II tournament played at the tricky Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.

The wonderfully exclusive course is set within the grounds of the royal palace, with the boundary walls being an integral part of the course on some of the holes.

How to bet on golf – video below

Last year a dramatic return of form by Edoardo Molinari saw the Italian beat Paul Dunne in a play-off.

The course suits players who hit it nice and straight – distance is not a huge key.

To keep up to date with how the GM Tipster is performing this season go to our golf betting tips homepage.

Continues below…