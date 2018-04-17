The European Tour are in Morocco this week, check out who will think will win with our Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips
Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is in Morocco for the Trophee Hassan II tournament played at the tricky Royal Golf Dar Es Salam course.
The wonderfully exclusive course is set within the grounds of the royal palace, with the boundary walls being an integral part of the course on some of the holes.
How to bet on golf – video below
Last year a dramatic return of form by Edoardo Molinari saw the Italian beat Paul Dunne in a play-off.
The course suits players who hit it nice and straight – distance is not a huge key.
Trophee Hassan II Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Alexander Levy 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman needs to make a charge for a Ryder Cup spot sooner rather than later. Has had three top 10s already this year, but needs a win to push himself into the World’s Top 50 and get the invite to the big events. This will be his 6th visit to the event and has four finishes in the top 40.
Aaron Rai 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has had two top 10s in his last couple of starts, played in the event last year and finished 34th and most importantly is one of the straightest hitters on tour this year. He really should suit this challenge.
Soren Kjeldsen 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Dane should have the ideal game for this course and the last time he played, in 2015, he finished 14th. Only missed one cut last season, but has only made two cuts this season. He should have more success this week.
Matteo Manassero 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 6th here in 2012 and also 22nd in 2016. The course should suit him – it really depends on his putting. At these odds he is worth a look.
