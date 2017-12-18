Two people have died in a fire at the luxurious Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond

Two Dead In Loch Lomond Hotel Fire

Two people have died at the luxury Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond, according to Police Scotland.

Police were called at 6.50am this morning to the hotel where 200 guests had to be evacuated.

Police Scotland say the hotel has been ‘extensively damaged’.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one died later in hospital and three others have been taken to hospital.

Police are at the scene and working with other emergency services to establish what caused the fire.

