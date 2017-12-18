Two people have died in a fire at the luxurious Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond
Two Dead In Loch Lomond Hotel Fire
Two people have died at the luxury Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond, according to Police Scotland.
Police were called at 6.50am this morning to the hotel where 200 guests had to be evacuated.
Police Scotland say the hotel has been ‘extensively damaged’.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, one died later in hospital and three others have been taken to hospital.
Police are at the scene and working with other emergency services to establish what caused the fire.
Continues below
Jack Nicklaus “Not Interested At All” In Watching Tiger Woods’ Comeback
The 18-time major winner says he won't be…
WATCH: John Daly Performs ‘Knocking On Heaven’s Door’
Is there anything 'Long John' can't do?
Best Drivers 2017
After a host of recent launches, we showcase…
The Cameron House Hotel is popular with golfers as it is situated just south of Loch Lomond Golf Club and the Carrick Golf Club.
It also has its own Cameron House Golf Course and is close-by to the Vale of Leven Golf Club.
A statement on the Cameron House Hotel’s website reads:
“Due to an ongoing incident please be aware that Cameron House will remain closed to arriving guests for at least the next 48 hours.
“We would ask all guests and customers to remain patient as we work with the emergency services to establish the extent of the damage and ascertain when we will be able to re-open.
“More information will follow in due course.”
Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram