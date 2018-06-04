Ever wondered what a Tour Pro would shoot in the Monthly Medal?
Tyrrell Hatton Shoots 62 In Monthly Medal
Ever wondered what a Tour Pro would shoot in the Monthly Medal at your local club?
Here’s a good idea.
After missing the cut in his Italian Open defence, Tyrrell Hatton decided to play in the Monthly Medal at his local club Harleyford in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.
The three-time European Tour winner posted a 10-under-par 62 for what he called “an unofficial course record”.
Hatton was out in 32 (-4) after four birdies and came home in 30 (-6) with an eagle on the 10th and then four birdies to finish.
Two days earlier the Englishman had missed the cut at the Italian Open at -1 with rounds of 72 and 69.
Hatton won the Dunhill Links Championship title in 2016 and 2017 as well as the 2017 Italian Open. He is currently ranked 23rd and will likely make his Ryder Cup debut in September at Le Golf National.
Harleyford had hosted the EuroPro Tour from Wednesday to Friday and Hatton said the Medal was contested over the Friday (final round) pins.
England’s Billy Spooner won the Matchroom Sport Championship at Harleyford on -15 with rounds of 69, 64 and 68.
Last year we posted this image of Andy Sullivan’s round in the Nuneaton Golf Club Mid Week Stableford.
Sullivan shot an 11-under-par 60 with seven birdies and two eagles.
Incredible!