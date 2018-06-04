Ever wondered what a Tour Pro would shoot in the Monthly Medal?

Tyrrell Hatton Shoots 62 In Monthly Medal

Here’s a good idea.

After missing the cut in his Italian Open defence, Tyrrell Hatton decided to play in the Monthly Medal at his local club Harleyford in Marlow, Buckinghamshire.

The three-time European Tour winner posted a 10-under-par 62 for what he called “an unofficial course record”.

Hatton was out in 32 (-4) after four birdies and came home in 30 (-6) with an eagle on the 10th and then four birdies to finish.

Two days earlier the Englishman had missed the cut at the Italian Open at -1 with rounds of 72 and 69.

Hatton won the Dunhill Links Championship title in 2016 and 2017 as well as the 2017 Italian Open. He is currently ranked 23rd and will likely make his Ryder Cup debut in September at Le Golf National.