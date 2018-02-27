The US Open will change from having an 18-hole play-off to a two-hole aggregate format from this year



US Open Play-off Reduced To Two Holes From 18

The US Open will change from having an 18-hole play-off played on the day after the tournament’s fourth round, to a two-hole aggregate format from this year.

The last time the US Open went to a play-off was back in 2008 when Tiger Woods saw off Rocco Mediate in the most dramatic of styles at Torrey Pines.

The 18-hole play-off is one that has split opinion for a while, as it means extending and delaying the announcement of the winner by a day, and can take much of the drama away from the event.

The other Majors all have play-offs that conclude on the scheduled final day of play. The US Masters has a sudden-death format, the Open Championship has an aggregate four-hole play-off, while the US PGA Championship has a aggregate three-hole play-off.