The USGA CEO Mike Davis has spoken on golf's distance issue and how it is affecting golfers of all abilities

USGA Chief Mike Davis: “We Do Not Think Distance Is Necessarily Good For The Game”

With 350+ yard drives commonplace these days and 430+ yard par-4s being turned into par-3s, golf is a different game now to what it has ever been.

The power players like Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and co. are seemingly not only playing a different game to us fans, but it would appear that they’re playing a different game to a whole host of their competitors too.

Doglegs don’t seem to present the strategic challenge they used to, par-5s are rarely out of range with a drive and an iron and players have publicly spoken about the potential of 8,000 yard golf courses as well as the issue of ‘bifurication’.

And we’re getting hints that golf’s governing bodies may be about to do something about it.

USGA CEO Mike Davis was speaking on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio about golf’s issue with distance.

“We do not think that distance is necessarily good for the game,” is a quote of Davis’ that really stands out.

“The issue is complex, it’s important and it’s one that we need to, and we will, face straight on,” he said.

Davis alluded to the fact that 1 in 4 golf courses in USA are not making money, and without golf courses working from a business standpoint – current and beginner golfers won’t have anywhere to play.

“What has happened over the years is equipment and golf courses and golfers have all innovated.

“What has happened over the years is that as we’ve innovated equipment, what has transpired over the past 100 years is that golf courses have had to expand.

“New golf courses require more acreage, not only to build a golf course but to maintain a golf course, to walk a golf course, to play a golf course – it takes more time.”

In the 60 years between 1940 and 2000, Augusta National had increased in yardage by 185 yards.

Yet just 17 years later it measures a further 450 yards longer.

“Distance is all relative, when I came on board US Open courses were 6800-6900 yards, now the norm is more like 7400-7500 yards.

“What has that done for the game? How has that made the game better?

