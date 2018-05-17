The Dom Pedro Junior Masters takes place in July over the famed Victoria Course, host to the Portugal Masters

Vilamoura Victoria Course To Host Dom Pedro Junior Masters

The Dom Pedro Group is preparing to welcome a host of junior golfers to its famed Victoria Course for the Dom Pedro Junior Masters this July.

Dom Pedro owns hotels and golf courses across Portugal and Brazil.

Their five Portuguese courses are all based in Vilamoura. Highlighted by the Victoria, they also own the Old Course, the Millenium, Laguna and Pinhal. All five are within a 3km radius.

The Dom Pedro Junior Masters will be held on the 14th and 15th of July 2018 and is open to golfers up to 18 years of age.

Competitors will battle it out over the two-day event on the world-renowned Victoria Course, home to the Portugal Masters since 2007 and venue for the 2005 WGC-World Cup event.

Of the competition, Luis Correia da Silva, CEO Dom Pedro Golf, said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Junior Masters again here at Dom Pedro. We look forward to inviting as many young golfers as possible to enjoy the day, and with our fantastic facilities the competitors will have a brilliant experience including playing on the Victoria course.”

The format will include two categories, for golfers under 10 and aged 11–18.

Prizes will be awarded to the first three places for both male and female participants.

The entry fee of €100 for competitors will include two rounds of golf with a pull trolley, a snack pack during the two days of the tournament, one dînatoire cocktail, lunch buffet on the second day and prize giving ceremony.

The juniors will follow in the footsteps of Portugal Masters champions, such as Padraig Harrington, Andy Sullivan and last year’s winner Lucas Bjerregaard by playing the renowned Victoria Course.

To enter, visit www.dompedrogolf.com/tournaments, where an application form can be downloaded.

Designed by the late, great Arnold Palmer, the Victoria Course has a distinctive character, requiring accurate drives and pragmatic course management to avoid the extensive water hazards which guard many of the closing holes.