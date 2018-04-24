The European Tour is back in Asia this week, check out who the Golf Monthly Tipster has picked to do well with these Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips
Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour has moved further east this week for the Volvo China Open being played at Topwin Golf & CC.
The defending champion is also the last person to win a European Tour event with Alexander Levy, who won the Trophee Hassan II in Morocco just a few days ago, defending the title he won in China last year – he also won the event back in 2014.
Other favourites for the event are 2016 champion Haotong Li (14/1) and Bernd Wiesberget (16/1).
The GM Tipster picked Alexander Levy to win last week, he has four winners now this season, check out his profit so far with our Golf Betting Tips homepage.
Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Alexander Levy 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman did it for us last week and is defending champion this week. Has given himself a chance to make the Ryder Cup team on home soil now, and will realize he has a great opportunity in China to cement his spot in the side.
Shubhankar Sharma 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a tricky time over in the states with three missed cuts in a row. Should feel much more comfortable back in Asia. Has had three top 10s including a win this season in Europe.
Jeunghun Wang 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – A tied 13th last week shows this danger man is coming into form. Shot a 66 in the second round of this event last season, before fading at the weekend – like him at these odds.
Austin Connelly 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Canadian played well last week in Morocco and has shown in the past he can compete in any tournament and field. At these odds worth an each way shout.
