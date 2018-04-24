Expand Zurich Classic Preview, TV Times

Volvo China Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Alexander Levy 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Frenchman did it for us last week and is defending champion this week. Has given himself a chance to make the Ryder Cup team on home soil now, and will realize he has a great opportunity in China to cement his spot in the side.

Shubhankar Sharma 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a tricky time over in the states with three missed cuts in a row. Should feel much more comfortable back in Asia. Has had three top 10s including a win this season in Europe.

Jeunghun Wang 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – A tied 13th last week shows this danger man is coming into form. Shot a 66 in the second round of this event last season, before fading at the weekend – like him at these odds.

Austin Connelly 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Canadian played well last week in Morocco and has shown in the past he can compete in any tournament and field. At these odds worth an each way shout.

18+ Terms and Conditions apply