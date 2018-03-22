Watch the brilliant video as 12-year-old Finlay makes an albatross, with filming and commentary by his father Chad

WATCH: 12-Year-Old Golfer Makes Albatross

Ever had an albatross?

Some golfers never get one in their whole golfing life, whilst some get to make them little over a year after taking up the game.

And 12-year-old golfer Finlay Burke didn’t have to wait long to get his first ‘double-eagle’ as they call it in the States.

Finlay made an albatross on the par-5 3rd hole at Pine Forest CC in the US.

Related: Patrick Reed after refused drop: “What a crock of s***”

He has, incredibly, been playing golf for just over a year according to his father, Chad.

And Chad is the person filming the albatross… his commentary/reaction is superb!

In fact, it may be better than the albatross itself!

Finlay strikes the ball and his Dad mutters to himself behind the camera, “Run baby run”

WATCH: Sergio Garcia removes shoes to play shot off cart path

The ball is on a good line and it’s chasing up towards the hole.

“Go in the hole. Go in the hole. GO in the hole!” he says.

“Did it go in?” he shouts to Finlay’s playing partners.

“DID IT GO IN?!” he repeats.

“Finlay! Albatross!!

He then drives in his golf buggy and says:

“What I tell you baby? hahahahaha”

Watch the superb video below:

Congrats Finlay, that’s some achievement!

Related: Rory McIlroy’s golf gear through the years

Although it may be a long time before you get another.

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram