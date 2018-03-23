Yes, it may have been downhill... but this was a seriously impressive hit from Bubba

WATCH: Bubba Watson Hits An Iron 366 Yards

Austin Country Club, venue for this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, is a tour-stop where we see a number of massive hits from the world’s best.

For example, the par-5 12th hole regularly sees drives of over 400 yards thanks to its downhill gradient.

But here’s Bubba Watson surely hitting one of the longest recorded iron shots on the PGA Tour.

Bubba stepped up to the ninth tee and carried it almost 300 yards and the ball fed down perfectly… eventually ending up 366 yards down the fairway. Incredible.

Watch the shot below:

He had just 86 yards left into the 490 yard par 4. That’s Bubba golf!

Austin Texas is around 150 metres above sea level so the ball does go far. London is 35 metres above sea level, whilst Mexico City, which hosted the WGC-Mexico Championship recently, has an altitude of 2,250 metres.

Bubba Watson beat Marc Leishman on day two, having beaten Branden Grace in the opening round.

