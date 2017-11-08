The POTUS visited the Korean assembly on his Asian tour and congratulated the country on their golfing success

WATCH: Donald Trump Addresses Korean Assembly And Talks Golf

On the latest leg of his Asian tour, Donald Trump was in South Korea to address the Korean parliament.

The POTUS touched down in Japan for the first leg recently, and played golf with President Shinzo Abe and world #4 Hideki Matsuyama.

Related: See all of Donald Trump’s golf courses around the world

Trump has sinced travelled to South Korea and addressed the assembly there.

He spoke about golf, and specifically Korean golf, congratulating the Korean assembly on their country’s golfing prowess in the women’s game.

Watch Trump’s Korean speech here:

Trump said, “Korean authors penned roughly 40,000 books this year. Korean musicians fill concert halls all around the world. Young Korean students graduate from college at the highest rates of any country and Korean golfers are some of the best on Earth.”

Golf Monthly Report: Why are South Koreans so good at golf?

That was met with rapturous applause.

He continued, “In fact – and you know what I’m going to say – the women’s US Open was held this year at Trump National Golf club, in Bedminster New Jersey, and it just happened to be won by a great Korean golfer, Sung-hyun Park and eight of the top 10 players were from Korea and the top four golfers, one, two, three, four – the top four – were from Korea.

Related: Donald Trump’s Turnberry is our #1 course

Congratulations.”

He also posted a video of his swing on social media last week from his round in Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic golf course Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Watch Trump’s swing here:

Trump has played a fair amount of golf during his presidency, and recently recorded a score of 73 in what was described as “windy and wet” conditions.

Related: Donald Trump plays golf with Tiger Woods

Last week he scored 68 and got his handicap cut to 2.5.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram