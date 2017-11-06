The US President began his current 12-day trip to Asia with a round of golf with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the county's best golfer Hideki Matsuyama. By Ben Whitlock.

WATCH: Donald Trump Posts Video Of Golf Swing

The two leaders, and their professional companion, played 9-holes at the Kasumigaseki Country Club near Tokyo.

Trump posted this video of his golf swing on to his Twitter page over the weekend:

The business part of Trump’s trip is planned to start today.

The two men supposedly have a very strong relationship, and this bond was very visible throughout the half round they shared together.

White House officials have reported that Trump has spoken with Abe over the phone more than any world leader, apart from Theresa May.

In the tweet that Trump showed his golf swing to the world, he called the other two members of the 3-ball “two wonderful people!”.

In response, Prime Minister Abe tweeted this:

Abe expressed the importance of the short round, explaining that he and Trump were able to talk frankly in a relaxed atmosphere while out on the Kasumigaseki Country Club, which hosts the Olympic golf tournament in 2020.

It has also been reported that they didn’t keep score of their round, whilst they were discussing such things as trades and North Korea on the fairways.

Earlier this year, Trump housed Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach, Florida.

Similar to the current trip, this visit from the Japanese leader also included a game of golf at one of Trump’s Florida courses.

The President’s guest for that round was Ernie Els, so Abe returned the favour by acquiring the company of Hideki Matsuyama, who Trump said was “probably the greatest player in the history of Japan.”

There is not much footage of Trump playing golf, but from what we have seen, he hasn’t got a bad swing at all.

He recently posted a score of 68 to get his handicap down to 2.5.

