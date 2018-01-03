Mark Carter posted this video on Twitter after getting caught in the mother of all storms

WATCH: Golfer Gets Caught In Ridiculous Cornish Storm

What’s the worst weather you’ve ever played in?

Chances are it doesn’t quite match this footage shown by Mark Carter on Twitter.

Mark was on-course at Newquay GC in Cornwall when he got caught in this ridiculous hail storm.

Winds were predicted to gust at up to 80mph over Christmas and the New Year and this footage may have just caught the worst of it.

Watch the video below:

And here’s what the weather was like just 10 minutes before according to Mark’s tweet:

The good ol’ British weather eh!

Stay in touch with Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram