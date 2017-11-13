This isn't the Japan PM's finest moment, and unfortunately for him it was caught on camera...

WATCH: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Falls In Bunker

Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe was playing a game of golf with President Trump last week in Tokyo and he had a shocker.

He played out of a bunker and not only did he completely stack it, it was caught on camera too!

Watch the video below:

Donald Trump was on his Asian swing, which included a visit to the South Korean Assembly where he spoke about golf.

