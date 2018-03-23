Watch: Jason Dufner Miffed At Putt Not Given

Things got a bit awkward at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play yesterday during the second round match-up between Jason Day and Jason Dufner.





Watch: Jason Dufner Miffed At Short Putt

The match was all-square at the 10th hole when the Australian asked Dufner to putt out from around 3-feet.

The 40-year-old obliged before looking a bit miffed and proceeded to lay his putter down on the green to show how short the putt was.

Watch:

The American went on to win the match 3&1, and offered an explanation to his actions via Twitter.

Are we buying that? Hmmm…

