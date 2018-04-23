You've got to laugh...

WATCH: Jimenez Hits Shocking Putt, Olazabal Laughs

Miguel Angel Jimenez was playing in Bass Pro Shop Legends event on the PGA Tour Champions with his partner Jose Maria Olazabal this weekend and Miguel hit such a bad putt on one of the holes that his teammate Olazabal couldn’t contain his laughter!

Jimenez had a tricky one down a big slope and managed to leave his ball short of the hill to the amusement of Olazabal.

Watch the video below:

We know how you feel Miguel.

Paul Broadhurst and Kirk Triplett won the tournament at Big Cedar Lodge in Missouri. They defeated Bernhard Langer and Tom Lehman in a playoff.