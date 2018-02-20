Paul Shadle holed a 125 foot putt at the Minnesota Golf Show to win a boat worth $75,000 plus $25,000 in cash

WATCH: Man Holes INCREDIBLE Putt To Win $100,000!

49-year-old Paul Shadle holed the biggest putt of his life at the recent Minnesosta Golf Show worth around $100,000!

Shadle, who describes himself as a weekend golfer, holed a 125 footer across the floor of the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Here’s the putt from a different angle…centre cup!

Paul won a Pontoon Boat worth $75,000 as well as $25,000 in cash.

He only paid $5 to enter as well!

Some of the proceeds from the competition are donated to the First Tee Foundation.

One YouTube user commented: “Was there and the entire place just erupted. So awesome”

