The American had a putt up the hill to win the Valspar Championship and it rolled back to his feet

WATCH: Patrick Reed’s 72nd Hole Shocker

Golf is hard. We know that.

And Patrick Reed was reminded just how difficult the game is when he had a putt to win the Valspar Championship on the 72nd green.

He needed a birdie to win the tournament and was eyeing up his wedge mid-flight but it came up short and rolled back down the slope.

His ball was up against the fringe and he was faced with a long putt up the hill for a birdie to get to -11 with Paul Casey in the clubhouse at -10.

And what followed was shocking.

Two putts would have been good enough for a playoff but Reed’s first putt stopped around 12 feet short of the hole and it rolled all the way back to his feet.

Watch his putt here:

Should Reed have chipped it? He chipped the next one stone dead and tapped in for bogey.

He was probably thinking to himself, “Why didn’t I do that the first time?”

We know how you feel Patrick.

He ended up in a tie for 2nd place alongside Tiger Woods at -9.

The American’s last win came at The Barclays in 2016. He’s won five PGA Tour titles in total.

Paul Casey eventually won the Valspar Championship for his first PGA Tour win since the 2009 Shell Houston Open, which was his first victory Stateside.

