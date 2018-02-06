WATCH: PGA Tour Rookies Break Record For Fastest Hole

A team of 2018 PGA Tour rookies have beaten Team England's 'Fastest Hole Of Golf By A Team Of Four', watch the video below...

Four PGA Tour 2018 rookies have set a new fastest hole of golf record, watch the video at the bottom of the page.

The record for the ‘Fastest Hole Of Golf By A Team Of Four’ was originally earned by Team France in 2016 in a video produced by the European Tour.

Alex Levy, Raphael Jacquelin, Romain Wattel and Gregory Havret initially set a total of 34.87 seconds at Valderrama prior to the 2016 Open de Espana.

Here was France’s attempt in 2016:

Team England, comprised of Ian Poulter, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Southgate, managed to beat it in Novemeber in Dubai with an incredible total of 32.7 seconds.

Here was Team England’s attempt last year:

However, that record is no longer theirs…

2018 PGA Tour rookies Tom Lovelady, Lanto Griffin, , Andrew Yun and Steven Jager were attempting to break the record on the par-5 17th hole at Palm Desert Country Club near Los Angeles.

And they didn’t just beat it, they smashed it.

The team had a few goes at it, and broke the record on their first attempt with a time of 30.16 seconds.

Attempt number two saw Lanto Griffin hit a tree with the second shot.

“I almost killed myself,” he said.

The team’s third attempt featured an impressive up-and-down birdie from the front bunker for a 30.55 seconds total.

But attempt four was the team at their clinical best. Lovelady drove it down the right and Griffin stuck the approach to around 4ft.

Yun missed the putt and Jaeger tapped in for a ridiculous total of 27.88 seconds, almost five seconds faster than the England team’s total.

Watch the video here:

This video was produced by the 18Birdies app.

