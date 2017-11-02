Watch the moment a Tour Pro loses his cool and his putter in the process

WATCH: Pro Launches Putter Into Trees During Tournament

Watch the moment a professional golfer launches their putter into the trees during a tournament.

Terry Pilkadaris went bogey, bogey and then missed a short birdie putt at the Panasonic Open India before throwing his putter into the trees.

Related: How to curb your anger on the golf course

The Aussie then plodded off towards the shrubbery in search for his flat stick.

Watch the video:

We have featured other angry moments recently like when Sergio Garcia broke his putter mid-tournament and a club golfer launched all of his clubs into a lake.

What are the angriest golf moments you’ve witnessed? Tell us on our social channels.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram