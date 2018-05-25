The Belgian showed some anger, as well as serious neck strength, in snapping his club during the BMW PGA Championship
WATCH: Thomas Pieters Snaps Club On His Neck
The Belgian showed some anger, as well as serious neck strength, in snapping his club during the BMW PGA Championship.
*Do not try this at home or on the course*
Pieters may want to have a read of our tips on how to avoid getting angry on the golf course.
