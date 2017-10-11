After the Spaniard split with TaylorMade this week, we ask what clubs will Sergio Garcia use next?

What Clubs Will Sergio Garcia Use Next?

Sergio Garcia and TaylorMade ended their 15-year relationship this week, with the Masters champion released from his contract.

Garcia has been adidas golf’s figurehead for a number of years now, and after the company sold TaylorMade it didn’t come as too big of a surprise when the news was released.

“After a memorable 15 year partnership with Sergio Garcia, we have mutually agreed on a release from the remaining years of his TaylorMade contract”, said the statement on Monday.

Garcia plays this week in the Italian Open and has been speaking about his equipment.

“Obviously everybody knows that TaylorMade and myself came to an agreement to finalise my contract,” he said.

“I’ll be playing the same equipment as before.

“I will probably start testing some new things and see what’s out there that kinda drives me and feels good to me and then at the end of the year we’ll make a decision and move forward.”

So, what next for Sergio?

Many think that Garcia will sign with Callaway due the fact that he’s been using a Callaway wedge and a Toulon putter, which is a brand owned by the company.

However, he has said he will test equipment at the end of the year so there really are no favourites at the moment.

One thing for sure if that most brands will be sending him product and desperate for his signature, if they can afford him.

Before he signed for TaylorMade, he played Titleist clubs so they will be in his mind.

A big factor in his decision, you’d think, would be the golf ball.

Garcia has used a TaylorMade ball for years now, so it will be interesting to see if he keeps that or moves over to a Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x.

Both Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods have stressed how important the golf ball is in matching up the clubs after they both changed equipment manufacturers when Nike came out of the hardware market.

Who do you think Garcia will sign with next? Let us know on the Golf Monthly social channels.

