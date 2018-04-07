Harry Diamond is currently on the bag of Rory McIlroy at Augusta - but who is he?

Who Is Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Harry Diamond?

Harry Diamond tasted victory as a caddie for the first time at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the bag of his best friend Rory McIlroy and is currently caddying at The Masters.

The four-time major winner parted ways with his long-time bagman JP Fitzgerald in the lead up to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last year and Diamond has been on the bag ever since.

Rory and JP had worked together since 2008, through McIlroy’s four majors wins, three Ryder Cup wins and his 95 weeks as world number one.

The 28-year-old said of the split, “sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one.”