Long-time caddie Steve Williams is drawing a close on his caddying career in 2018. By Ben Whitlock.

Steve Williams 40 Year Caddie Career Ending



When speaking with podcast iSeekGolf, Williams revealed that 2018 will be his final year as a caddie.

The 53-year-old New Zealander has served on the bag for several top golfers.

This included spells with Greg Norman and Raymond Floyd, before taking the bag of Tiger Woods.

Related: Tiger Woods Announces Return at Hero World Challenge

Williams was with Woods for 13 years, from 1999 to 2001.

During this period, Woods won 13 majors, with Williams earning at least $8.8 million on the way.

Wood’s announced on 20th July 2011 that Williams would no longer be his caddie, to which he replied “After 13 years of loyal service needless to say this comes as a shock.”

Williams then took the bag for Australian Adam Scott in 2011, and helped him win the Masters in 2012, via a play-off.

In 2015, Williams briefly retired, and announced in September of this year that Adam Scott will use David Clark beginning in 2018.

Related: Tiger Woods: “8000-yard golf course not too far away”

The New Zealander has continued to caddie however, notably for Danielle Kang at the New Zealand Women’s Open this year.

He has also said that he “absolutely” plans to stop caddying in 2018, putting the question of him returning again to rest.

“That doesn’t mean anything to anyone else, but for myself it’s a personal milestone,” he said.

Related: 4 possible scenarios for Tiger Woods’ return

“I’d just like to sort of round off and say, ‘OK, 40 years.

“Started in ’79, and 2018 is 40 years. So I’ll caddie a few tournaments.

“I’m not sure who for yet, but I’ll just caddie a handful so I can say, ‘Hey, I’ve done 40 years,’ and that’d be it.”

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram