Women's Golf Day is back for a third time - find out you can get involved this year.

Women’s Golf Day Returns For 2018

Women’s Golf Day is a one day event that uses a combination of playing golf and socialising to encourage women and girls into the sport.

The 2018 event, announced by former 10-time major champion Annika Sörenstam, will take place on 5th June.

“Women love to share their interests with their friends and family which is why we are encouraging existing golfers to encourage their Clubs to get involved,” explained Women’s Golf Day founder Elisa Gaudet.

“The feedback we receive from participating facilities is really positive because Women’s Golf Day gives them the tools to reach potential new female golfers in a really effective way.”

Women’s Golf Day began in 2016 and has grown from 485 locations in 28 countries to 711 locations in 46 countries.

Related: Catriona Matthew Named 2019 European Solheim Cup Captain

In 2017, the Women’s Golf Day hashtag ‘#WomensGolfDay’ received more than 15 million global impressions to nearly 10 million users across social media channels like Twitter and Instagram.

“In my 37 years in the golf industry, I have seen very few initiatives so effectively generate interest and enthusiasm among women and girls as Women’s Golf Day has these past two years,” said Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation.

“It has rapidly become a global movement, where women are coming together, not only to take up our sport, but to network and enjoy the social benefits associated with our game.”

Women’s Golf Day is encouraging all courses and facilities to sign up to the 2018 event to make it even more bigger and better than last year.

Those that sign up before the 31st March will be entitled to an early bird offer of $79 and every venue participating will have a dedicated webpage on the Women’s Golf Day website where they can manage their own event, as well as promote it.

Related: R&A Grants Funding To Help Women Get Into Golf

They will also receive specifically designed marketing material such as banners and posters to help promote the event.

To sign up to host a Women’s Golf Day event visit https://womensgolfday.com/location-registration/

To learn more about the event, visit their website or follow them on twitter @womensgolfday

Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram