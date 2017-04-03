This is your chance to design Luke Donald's shoes for the BMW PGA Championship thanks to FootJoy's MyJoys May competition

Golf Monthly has teamed up with FootJoy, the #1 Shoe and Glove in Golf, to offer you a unique opportunity to design Luke Donald’s shoes for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth thanks to the MyJoys May competition.

The former World No.1 and two-time winner of the flagship European Tour event, which is part of the new and exciting Rolex Series, will wear his favourite pair of shoes on the first day’s play, which this year runs from Thursday May 25th to Sunday May 28th in Surrey.

That’s not all, because if your design catches Donald’s eye then you will join him on the famous West course as our lucky chosen designer will win a pair of day passes to the BMW PGA Championship, as well as their very own pair of MyJoys!

The 39-year-old currently wears a range of FootJoy shoes on tour, but for one week only he is seeking creative inspiration from Golf Monthly readers to come up with a unique look for him to stride the fairways. The popular Englishman will personally select his favourite design in the run up to this year’s event, with entries closing on Thursday April 27th.

Since being launched in 2004, thousands of golfers have chosen to have their shoes customised to suit their own personal style through the MyJoys franchise.

Indeed, there are more than 14 million fit, design and colour combinations to choose from when you go through the FootJoy MyJoys programme.

So for your chance to win a pair of MyJoys shoes and attend the first day’s play of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, visit this link to enter. Good luck!