Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Bud Cauley and Justin Thomas 5 points each way at 15/1 with Sportnation.bet – Cauley has three top 25 finishes in as many starts, while Thomas is World Number two and on fire. Justin Thomas is surely the perfect fourball partner, and I expect this pairing to be very near the top of the leaderboard on Sunday evening.

Chris Paisley and Tommy Fleetwood 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The English duo look really well matched. Paisley has won this year and had two other top 5 finishes. While Fleetwood is 12th in the world with also three top 10s and a win, consistency should help them compete this week.

Daniel Summerhays and Tony Finau 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finau is back after his Masters escapades, where he finished 10th. He has all the assets to win this event, and Summerhays will be desperate for a performance, not played much this season and needs some help to find the form he was in a couple of years back. This paired played together last year in this event.

Sam Burns and William McGirt 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – I love this pairing, Burns has been a star so far this season with superb performances at The Honda Classic and the Valspar Championship under huge pressure. He also won on the web.com Tour just a fortnight ago. McGirt has not had his best season so far, but has had three top 30 finishes – easy each way pick.

