Best Masters Stats

  • April 12, 2018 11:58 am

Check out some of the best stats from the first major of the year at Augusta National.

How Far Do You Walk In A Round Of Golf?

  • April 12, 2018 11:24 am

Looking at the course yardage, you’d probably guess about 3 or 4 miles. But an R&A ‘experiment’ suggests it can be much, much more than that…

best golf courses in wales

  • April 12, 2018 11:10 am

Our selection of the top golf courses in Wales include some glorious traditional links and two courses with Ryder Cup connections

Best Golf Courses In Scotland

  • April 12, 2018 10:31 am

10 Of The Best Golf Courses In Scotland Carnoustie As well as being one of the top golf courses in Scotland, some view this track as the toughest test of…

regrip golf clubs

  • April 12, 2018 10:21 am

Knowing how to regrip golf clubs means you can afford to replace them as and when they need replacing rather than when you’ve saved up enough

henrik stenson short game tips

  • April 11, 2018 5:07 pm

2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson offers five superb short game tips to help you save strokes around the green

5 golf rules you need to know

  • April 11, 2018 4:14 pm

Jeremy Ellwood explains the five Rules of Golf you need to know, including those around a provisional ball, unplayable lie and what you can and can't do in bunkers.