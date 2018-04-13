The GM Tipster has spotted the perfect horse for golfers to back
Golf Monthly
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational To Leave Firestone CC
Firestone CC will no longer hold a PGA Tour event
How To Get Tickets For 2019 Masters
Here's how you can get to Augusta next year
Tiger Woods Backup Putter Sells For $44K
One of Tiger Woods' backup Scotty Cameron putters has sold at auction for over $44,000
Tiger Woods Commits To US Open
The 14-time major winner will return to the scene of his first ever US Open
Bubba Watson Golf Swing Analysis
In this article, Golf Monthly top 25 coach Ged Walters takes a look at the golf swing of Bubba Watson
Take Part In Golf Monthly’s Invest In Your Game ‘Over 50s Challenge’!
We have a reader day at the fantastic Walton Heath Golf Club on 15th May. Here's how to get involved...
Best Masters Stats 2018
Check out some of the best stats from the first major of the year at Augusta National.
How Far Do You Walk In A Round Of Golf?
Looking at the course yardage, you’d probably guess about 3 or 4 miles. But an R&A ‘experiment’ suggests it can be much, much more than that…
10 Of The Best Golf Courses In Wales
Our selection of the top golf courses in Wales include some glorious traditional links and two courses with Ryder Cup connections
10 Of The Best Golf Courses In Scotland
10 Of The Best Golf Courses In Scotland Carnoustie As well as being one of the top golf courses in Scotland, some view this track as the toughest test of…
How To Regrip Golf Clubs Yourself
Knowing how to regrip golf clubs means you can afford to replace them as and when they need replacing rather than when you’ve saved up enough
How Justin Thomas Could Become World #1 This Week
JT could secure the number one spot this week
5 Henrik Stenson Short Game Tips
2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson offers five superb short game tips to help you save strokes around the green
5 Golf Rules You NEED To Know
Jeremy Ellwood explains the five Rules of Golf you need to know, including those around a provisional ball, unplayable lie and what you can and can't do in bunkers.
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips
Have we all recovered from last week’s Masters yet? The PGA Tour are off again
Patrick Reed Career Timeline – The Road To Masters Glory
Sunday's victory at Augusta meant Patrick Reed became the 52nd winner of The Masters
Open De Espana Golf Betting Tips
Check out who we think will be able to win the Open de Espana
Best In Britain: Six Magnificent Golf Courses You Simply Must Play
Fergus Bisset takes a tour of six ‘must play’ courses in the UK, from lesser-known favourites to prestigious Open Championship venues…
Callaway XR Speed Driver Unveiled
Available in May, the new XR Speed looks set to offer performance without the premium price tag