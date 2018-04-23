10 Reasons To Buy The June Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as a 36-page gear supplement featuring our pick of the best products of 2018. We also look back on this year’s Masters, speak to the ever-popular Miguel Angel Jimenez and take an in-depth look at one of golf’s hot topics – are the top players hitting it too far? If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our new playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. 36-page Editor’s Choice Supplement



This special supplement highlights our choices for the best and most innovative gear of 2018 and the reasons why we’ve made these selections.

2. Golf’s Distance Debate

Is the distance the top players hit it a problem for the game, or not?

3. Miguel Angel Jimenez

The evergreen Spaniard is currently competing in his 36th consecutive year as a professional. Does he still love golf? You Bet!

4. The 2018 Masters

Bill Elliott looks back on the events at Augusta, where Patrick Reed held off the field to take his first Major.

5. Thomas Pieters’ Power Secrets

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

The big-hitting Belgian let’s us into the secrets behind his success off the tee.

6. The Best New Gear

We run the rule over all the best new releases this month, including the Scotty Cameron Select range.

7. The New Rules Of Golf

Everything you need to know about the changes which come into effect on January 1, 2019.

8. How To Prepare For A Comp

We look at the best ways to practise the night before a big competition.

9. Our New Playing Editor

Lee Westwood begins his year as Golf Monthly playing editor with a look back to how his life in golf began as a teenager.

10. Destination Golf

We travel around the UK and beyond to find the best places to play. This month we visit Alwoodley just north of Leeds as well as Laguna Golf Lang Co in Vietnam (above) and more.