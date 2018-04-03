10 Reasons To Buy The November Issue

We take a look inside the new issue, which this month includes a FREE 84-page Travel Supplement. We also hear from YouTube star Peter Finch who gives

us his seven keys to consistency to help pave the way to better scoring. We also feature Shane Lowry and Ken Brown as well as starting the countdown to the Ryder Cup in Paris next year. If that’s not enough we have all the usual jam-packed gear, courses and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Chris Wood and Bill Elliott.

1. FREE 84-Page Travel Supplement

We travel the globe to find the best places to stay and play and help you plan the perfect golfing year.

2. Peter Finch’s 7 Keys To Consistency

YouTube star Peter Finch picks out seven tips and drills to pave the way to a more consistent game.

3. Countdown To The Ryder Cup

With less than a year to go to Paris 2018, we predict who’ll be teeing it up for Europe and how they may fare.

4. All The Latest Gear

Our experienced testing team takes a look at the Titleist 718 AP3 irons, the Cleveland Launcher HB driver, the Mizuno MP-18 SC irons, the Powakaddy FW7S GPS electric trolley and the FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS jacket.

5. Shane Lowry

One lucky GM reader got the chance to quiz the Irishman about life on tour.

6. Head To Head

We compare two of 2017’s best drivers to see which comes out on top.

7. Destination Golf

We discover the best golf in and around Bournemouth, visit Machynys in Wales, focus on Carlow and Wicklow in Ireland and much more.

8. The Best Instruction

Our GM Top 25 Coaches have helpful advice on driving, fairway woods, hitting a draw, putting and more.

9. Strong Opinion

Dan Walker talks about club-mate Matt Fitzpatrick, Wayne Riley talks about money in the modern game and Chris Wood answers questions about life as a tour pro.

10. The Golfing Brain

We take a look at what can happen when poor decision making takes over on the course.