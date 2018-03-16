11 Reasons To Buy The May Issue

In the May issue of Golf Monthly we hear from Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick. He tells us about his phenomenal rise as well as giving us his tips for more power and control. We also continue our countdown to the Masters and hear from those close to Dustin Johnson about what makes the World No.1 tick. There are also new columns from Chris Wood and Dan Walker as well as all the usual gear and courses sections. On top of all of this there’s a free 68-page travel supplement to help you plan your golfing year.

1. Free 68-Page Travel Supplement

We travel the globe to find the best places to stay and play and help you plan the perfect golfing year.

2. Matthew Fitzpatrick

The Englishman talks us through his phenomenal rise up the world rankings as well as guiding us through the secrets to power and control in the golf swing.

3. Masters Preview

In part 2 of our Masters preview our editor at large, Bill Elliott, previews the upcoming event, we look at the chances of Japanese sensation Hideki Matsuyama and we revisit Rory’s meltdown in 2011.

4. The Best New Gear

We put FootJoy Pro/SL shoes and TaylorMade M2 irons through their paces as well as new trolleys and bags from Motocaddy and PowaKaddy, Under Armour shoes and Evnroll putters. We also showcase the best drivers on the market.

5. The Rules of Golf

We talk to The R&A’s David Rickman about the proposed changes to the Rules of Golf.

6. Thomas Pieters

The Ryder Cup star talks us through how to hit it long and straight.

7. The New Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x

We take a look at the improvements made to the number-one ball in golf.

8. Bob Vokey

Neil Tappin spends the day with the legendary wedge maker and also enjoys a wedge fitting at the Titleist Performance Institute.

9. Dustin Johnson

We find out what makes the World No.1 tick from those who know him best.

10. Destination Golf

We take a trip to Panmure in Scotland as well as visiting Tranquilo Golf Club in Florida, discovering some of the best golf in Cumbria and more.

11. New Columnists

We welcome two new columnists to GM this month: broadcaster Dan Walker and playing editor Chris Wood.