8 Reasons To Buy The July Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, as well as two FREE supplements – a 32-page Fault Fixer instruction booklet and a guide to golf in the Bahamas. We also talk to six-time Major winner Nick Faldo about the highs and lows of his career and take an in-depth look at the future of golf club membership. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Dan Walker, Bill Elliott and our new playing editor Lee Westwood.

1. FREE 32-page Fault Fixer Supplement and guide to golf in The Bahamas



Whatever your fault tee to green, we should have the answer in our 32-page guide. Also, if you’re looking to get away from it all, we also feature a free guide to golf in The Bahamas.

2. Henrik Stenson’s blueprint for lower scores

The former Open Champion shares his five short-game secrets and offers ten tips to help you play your best this weekend.

3. The future of golf club membership

We assess the current state of club membership and look at the options available to both golfers and golf clubs.

4. Nick Faldo interview

The six-time Major champion talks about his early days, re-modelling his swing with David Leadbetter, the current distance debate and more…

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

5. The best new gear

We reveal the latest gear releases and our testing team puts some of the best new equipment through its paces.

6. Ten ways to think smart

Good strategy can save you countless shots over the course of a season. We pick ten things you should be considering.

7. Patrick Reed

We take a detailed look at the Masters Champion’s swing to find out what made the difference at Augusta this year.

8. Destination Golf

We pay homage to the wonderful Sunningdale as well as visiting St Mellion, exploring the best Gloucestershire has to offer and much more.