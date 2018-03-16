9 Reasons To Buy The April Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, including Jon Rahm’s guide to finding more power off the tee.

We also feature our 30-page Masters preview, including an interview with 2016 champion Danny Willett and a profile of Sandy Lyle, the first Brit to win the coveted Green Jacket. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Chris Wood, Dan Walker and Bill Elliott.

1. Jon Rahm’s Power Tips



The World No.2 reveals the secrets to his extraordinary power off the tee and offers four moves to help you hit it further.

2. Our 30-Page Masters Preview

With the first Major of the year on the horizon, we devote 30 pages to previewing the tournament which, for many, signals the start of the golfing year.

3. Tested By Golf Monthly

Our experienced testing team puts some of the latest equipment through its paces including the Titleist Tour Soft Ball, Callaway Rogue driver, FootJoy Tour S shoe, TaylorMade M4 irons and the Motocaddy P360 push trolley.

4. Sandy Lyle

Bill Elliott looks back over the career of the talented Scotsman – the first Brit to win the Masters.

5. Destination Golf

We travel around the UK and beyond to find the best places to play. This month we visit Woking (above), Gardagolf CC in Italy and many more.

6.Why is The Masters A Major?

Roderick Easdale tells the fascinating tale of why the annual trip to Augusta, Georgia, became one of golf’s big-four events.

7. All The Latest New Gear

We run the rule over all the best new releases this month, including the Spieth 2 shoe from Under Armour and the Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

8. The Best Instruction

Our Top 25 Coaches give advice on all aspects of the game, including how to unlock more distance off the tee.

9. Danny Willett

We hear from the 2016 Masters Champion about that remarkable week and how he’s coped with a dramatic loss of form since his victory.