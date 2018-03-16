9 Reasons To Buy The May Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is packed with the latest gear, tour features and the best instruction, including Andy Sullivan’s bunker masterclass. We also speak to Lee Westwood about his career and Ryder Cup captaincy ambitions, Thomas Pieters gives us his top ten tips and we look at how the new World Handicap System will affect you. If that’s not enough, we have the usual jam-packed equipment, courses and rules sections plus opinion from Wayne Riley, Chris Wood, Dan Walker and Bill Elliott.

1. Andy Sullivan’s bunker masterclass



The Englishman gives us his top tips to help you escape the sand every time.

2. How will the new World Handicap System affect you?

In 2020, a new World Handicap System will be implemented, heralding big changes for UK club golfers. We consider the potential implications.

3. Lee Westwood

The Englishman reflects on his brilliant career, assesses his current form and looks ahead to possible Ryder Cup captaincy.

4. Tested by Golf Monthly

Our experienced testing team puts some of the latest equipment through its paces including the Ping G400 Max driver, the Titleist Velocity ball, the TaylorMade M4 driver and more.

5. Thomas Pieters’ top ten tips

Belgium’s superstar-in-waiting offers his top tips to address some of the club golfer’s most common battles.

6. Destination Golf

We take a trip to TPC Sawgrass for an in-depth look at one of the most significant courses in world golf, as well as the usually tour around the UK and Ireland for some gems a little closer to home.

7. Buyers’ Guide

We look at the best wedges on the market and give you some tips to make sure you find the right ones for your game.

8. Links Versus Nature

Some of the country’s best-known courses are facing immediate or future threat from the forces of nature. We ask if anything can be done.

9. Best on-course excuses

When it goes badly wrong on the course, it’s always good to be able to point the finger elsewhere. We look at some of the most common excuses.