9 Reasons To Buy The November Issue

We take a look inside the November 2016 edition of Golf Monthly, which includes an 84-page Travel Supplement, ball-striking tips from Luke Donald and Louis Oosthuizen, a profile of World No.1 Jason Day, rules essentials and the usual jam-packed equipment and courses sections…

1. The 2016/17 Travel Supplement



With winter drawing ever-closer, now is the time to book that golfing trip abroad. We travel the world to find the best destinations for your next holiday.

2. Luke Donald



The Englishman offers his tips and drills for better ball striking as well as answering questions from GM readers.

3. Interview with Jason Day

The World No. 1 talks about his rise to golf’s summit and his determination to stay there.

4. Better ball striking with Louis Oosthuizen

The South African’s golf swing has been called the smoothest on tour. He offers some advice on how to hit every iron shot out of the centre of the clubface.

5. Rules essentials

We clarify what to do if your ball is unplayable in a bunker, you play from the wrong tee, you play the wrong ball and more.

6. New Gear

We look at all the new gear releases, including Mizuno’s JPX900 irons and Titleist’s 917 drivers and fairway woods, as well as putting Ecco’s Cage Evo shoes to the test with three readers.

7. Destination Golf

We carry on our countdown to the Golf Monthly Top 100 as well as looking at the best places to play in Hampshire, focus on Knole Park in Kent and take a trip to Royal St Kitts in the Caribbean.

8. Shane Lowry

The popular Irishman tells us about his career to date and how he plans to build on his runner-up finish at this year’s US Open.

9. Life Starts At 50

Just because you’re getting older, it doesn’t mean your golf has to decline. We here from physiotherapist Suzanne Clark on the best ways to keep in shape and let you play well into old age.