Galvin Green Lance Interface-1 Jacket Review

Part of the impressive 2018 Part 1 Collection, the new Galvin Green Interface-1 product range places a huge focus on versatility. While its Gore-Tex waterproofs continue to lead the way in outerwear for the infrequent days of heavy rain, Interface-1 is said to be suitable for all the other days you play golf.

We played two rounds at Royal Portrush and Portstewart Golf Clubs wearing the Galvin Green Lance, one of the thinner jackets in the Interface-1 range. Once zipped up, our initial thoughts were of how thin, soft and stretchy the material was, as well how well it fitted and how stylish the design was.

Conditions were especially wintery – cold with added wind chill coming from strong gusts off the Atlantic. We were both impressed and surprised with how little of the wind we could feel, despite sub zero gusts of up to 30 mph, especially given how thin the fabric is.

This thin fabric also made it easier to combine the jacket with other products underneath, like a base layer and Insula full zip for added warmth. The Lance isn’t necessarily built for warmth, although it does provide an element of this, and other products in the range are designed more for this purpose – like the Larry, which has Primaloft padding.

The stretch of the fabric allowed us to swing completely unrestricted and because it was so lightweight, we barely even noticed we were wearing it.

The zip on the arm pocket is initially visible in your peripheral vision when standing over the ball, especially when it wobbles in the wind, but you soon forget about it. There also isn’t any pockets to put your hands in at the front, but there is a drawstring around the waist to create a snug, more playable fit.

We also like the elasticated cuffs and softness of the fabric, all contributing to what is a pleasant user experience that will allow golfers to focus on their game instead of letting the conditions affect them.