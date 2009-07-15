Titleist X96
The Titleist X96 bag features a newly designed top-cuff with integrated stand mechanism and handle. Available in six different colour combinations. This bag would suit golfers who are looking for a lightweight stand bag, and who need a sturdy, well-made stand.
– Titleist Scotty Cameron Squareback 1 wedge
– Titleist ZB Forged irons
– Titleist 909H utility
– Titleist 909D3 & 909D2 drivers
Verdict
At just over £100, we think the Titleist X96 bag represents good value money. Its sturdy design makes it a very solid performer.