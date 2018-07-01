Titleist AVX Ball Review - We tested the new Titleist AVX up against Pro V1 and Pro V1x to see how the feel and performance compared

Titleist AVX Ball Review

Aimed at

The Titleist AVX ball is aimed at players who prefer a soft feel as well as all-round, tour-level performance

Key technology

AVX stands for alternative to Pro V1 and Pro V1x, sitting alongside them in the premium category but offering the lowest spin and launch of the three as well as the softest feel.

It does this thanks to a high speed, low compression core and a new high flex casing layer, which enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance. The GRN41 thermoset cast urethane elastomer cover has been specifically formulated to deliver premium scoring control with exceptionally soft feel and long lasting durability. A unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, consistently low trajectory.

How we tested

We were fitted for the AVX ball on the range using Trackman before heading out to the Duchess course at Woburn Golf Club to test it against our the Pro V1 and Pro V1x. On a subsequent day we tested AVX on the GCQuad launch monitor against Pro V1 and Pro V1x for a 40-yard pitch and full shots with Pitching wedge, 7-iron, 4-iron and driver.

GM Review

Looks

We never thought we’d be writing about the look of a ball in a review but AVX does have a noticeably different appearance to Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The dimples are more paddling pool in shape – straight down at the sides rather than rounded like a shallow bowl – a design which contributes to the lower ball flight with the driver.

Feel

The longer the shot, the softer the AVX feels at impact. On drives and iron shots it feels noticeably softer and more springy than Pro V1 and Pro V1x, while this reduces on pitch and chip shots. On putts, the difference in feel is fairly negligible.

Control

While AVX didn’t quite have the short game spin of Pro V1 or Pro V1x, it flew a touch higher with all iron shots, providing stopping power by offsetting the lower spin. In some situations this meant we could hit one less club, providing a little more control of dispersion.

Distance

As a low-spin player, the 300rpm lower spin off the tee AVX delivered didn’t improve distance but for many it will be the opposite. On-course testing proved that total distance was similar to Pro V1x, but AVX had a lower flight resulting in shorter carries but more roll out on landing.