The Adams Speedline driver is the first driver to be engineered using wind-tunnel technology to improve aerodynamics. The head design reduces drag for more speed and added distance. This is a driver that should suit golfers who like to look down on a rounded head and deep face, prefer traditional tour visuals at address, and want the option to manipulate their ball flight.

Verdict From the sole the Adams Speedline driver looks like one of the most unusual drivers around but at address it is a beautiful club that will catch the eye of confident strikers. It produced great results for us and is a real winner for both its visual appeal and overall performance.