Benross Quad Speed Offset driver
A traditional headshape with corner weighting and an offset hosel. The Benross Quad Speed Offset driver is designed to offer added forgiveness, particularly for those who suffer from a slice.
The Benross Quad Speed Offset driver will suit golfers with a severe slice.
Verdict
There aren’t many offset drivers around, but there is still a market for those who want a quick fix for a severe slice. The shaft is very consistent. An offset driver only provides a quick fix for a slice without improving swing faults. PGA pro verdict The loft seemed stronger than 12 degrees, but it produced an excellent high flight. Its offset design was very forgiving and helped consistency. The Voodoo shaft was suitably stable. (Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach John Jacobs)