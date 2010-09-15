Powerbilt Air Force One driver
The head has been filled with nitrogen to offer weightless face support, so the face can be thinner to help the weighting to provide greater distance.
The Powerbilt Air Force One driver will suit those with slower swing speeds looking for more yards and/or anyone after a powerful but classic-looking club.
Verdict
The simple but powerful look at address and heavy hitting performance were both impressive. The loud but dull sound at impact of the Powerbilt takes time to get used to. PGA Pro verdict The shaft may have looked expensive, but unfortunately the head didn't. I was disappointed with the performance too as I found the Powerbilt quite hard to hit. (John Jacobs)