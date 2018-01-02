TaylorMade M3 Driver Review - We test the brand new TaylorMade M3 driver using the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor to see how it performs

TaylorMade M3 Driver Review

Any time TaylorMade launches a new premium driver it becomes one of, if not the most, significant product launch of the year and with the M3, there’s a lot to talk about. You can read all about the tech improvements here.

Visually, we feel the M3 is an improvement over M1. The new matte-silver colourway adds a more premium feel, helped with the cutting-edge look of the carbon composite crown and sole pieces. Underneath, the Y-Track adds even more personalisation – there isn’t a player that can’t max out on performance with this driver.

At address, we’d say the new Twist Face is just about visible but not to the point that it looks excessively curved or off-putting. The contrast between face and crown front section, like with previous generations, helps alignment.

We tested the M3 in a neutral setting to assess its performance against the M1 and the new M4 in a 10.5˚ loft across the board using our custom fitted Aldila Rogue shaft.

What is clear is that overall, the M3 delivers more speed than its predecessor. Any changes in spin or launch will likely be down to the adjustability settings you opt for, and on M3 there are more options to choose from.

Not only does this give you more chance of eking out a few more yards, it also allows you to manage your miss a little bit better, so generally speaking you should hit the M3 longer and straighter than M1 to varying degrees.

In the neutral setting, there wasn’t much between M3 and M4 but for those who’s miss is to the left, the M3 can be set to negate this while also keep spin down to maintain distance.

We also attempted to test the effectiveness of the new Twist Face using the GCQuad’s clubhead measuring capabilities and hitting high toe strikes on both the M1 and M3. In reality, however, it is nigh on impossible to not only hit the same the part of the face repeatedly but to deliver the club in exactly the same way to control all the other variables like clubhead speed, attack angle, face angle etc. So we can’t tell you for certain if Twist Face provides any more accuracy over drivers without it.

That said, we see no reason why over a long period of time you won’t see a tightening of your overall dispersion if TaylorMade has done their research correctly, which they have no doubt gone to great lengths to do.

At impact, M3 offers even more of a thud sensation coupled with a pleasing sound and explosive feel. We wouldn’t say it was any quieter, but it’s no less appealing on the senses for sure.