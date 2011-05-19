Wilson Staff DXI driver

Product Overview

Wilson Staff DXI driver

£249.00

Clubhouse Golf

The Wilson Staff DXI features high-density tungsten rubber inserts, and the higher the loft, the further back the weights are positioned. The Wilson Staff DXI driver offers plenty of forgiveness without looking enormous at address.

But, the graphics on the sole of the club aren’t the best on offer.

W: wilson.com

Verdict

The Wilson Staff DXI driver is an ideal club for those who suffer from a slice but don’t like to look down on an enormous head. Slight off-centre strikes produced more distance than you would expect.