TaylorMade M2 fairway wood review

Going back to the original RocketBallz range launched a few years ago, the fairway within the lower price point TaylorMade wood line has often been the showpiece product. Bold distance claims and technological advances made it a popular choice for amateur golfers.

While last year’s AeroBurner fairway wood was all about speed through multiple technologies that improved aerodynamics, the M2 fairway wood is about creating distance and versatility without losing out on trajectory or forgiveness.

It has the same Carbon composite crown technology as the TaylorMade M1 and M2 drivers, which saves weight and allows it to be positioned in more desirable areas. It has a larger, more open Speed Pocket that increases ball speeds on shots struck low on the face and also helps reduce spin.

Finally, a fluted hosel is said to save weight as well as improve the feel and acoustics of the fairway wood.

At address, the M2 fairway has a similar low profile and mid-to-small head size at address. Because of this, it’s arguably not the most confidence inspiring to look down on at address but it’s very easy to align thanks to the contrast between the black face and the white front section of the crown and it sits absolutely flush to the turf when lining a shot up from the fairway.

This is a fixed hosel fairway wood but it comes in five different lofts to suit your needs and should provide excellent performance without the need for a full fitting, providing you get the right shaft flex.

What strikes you instantly is the incredibly hot feel off the face of this fairway wood. It’s solid and actually quite firm, because of the slightly muted acoustics, but it’s still very powerful. This doesn’t really change when hitting off the deck. The trajectory was similar to that off the tee and carry distance only came down by about 7-8 yards during our testing session from 240 to 233.

Performance from the fairway was particularly impressive, with shots tending to strike the lower portion of the face coming off just as hot and on a similar launch angle. This is encourage when hitting into par fives but combined with the relatively low spin means the M2 fairway is an excellent option off the tee of tight par fours.

The M2 fairway is available in lofts 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21° and 24°.