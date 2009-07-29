PING i15 irons
The larger long irons offer high levels of forgiveness and stability, the mid irons are slightly smaller, blending into the compact short irons that offer a more controlled trajectory. The PING i15 irons should suit golfers who want forgiveness in the long irons and control in the shorter clubs. These clubs will also appeal to those who are looking to set up more birdie chances and are not intimidated by relatively thin toplines.
Verdict
The new PING i15 irons offer a solid progression from the PING i10s. Most notably they seem slightly bigger than the previous model and in the long irons they are genuinely forgiving. Those capable of shaping their shots will enjoy the high levels of feel on offer.