The I-701 irons are available in two distinct head types – this classic shallow-cavity Tour model designed for excellent feel and control thanks to a “press-milled” forged face; and a slightly larger pocket-cavity model, again forged to give low to mid-handicappers the feel and control they crave, but with the added bonus of extra forgiveness.

Verdict The Tour version proved easier to work than the deeper-cavity model, with a lower ball flight. It was closer in design to my current Mizuno MP-60s, but I felt the standard model just had the edge for me.